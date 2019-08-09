Holder M Holdings Securities Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $5.40 Million

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 31.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 27,037 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 20,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 8.86 million shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 4.33 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGE) by 12,835 shares to 65,634 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,710 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

