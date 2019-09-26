Holder Lyons Wealth Management Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 19,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 430,060 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, down from 449,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 4.03 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 22/05/2018 – JBLU DECLINES TO SAY IF WILL REPLACE CHECKETTS ON BOARD; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees FY18 Capacity Up 6.5%-8.5%; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ADDS 97 ENGINES, SPARES TO 2012 REVISED ORDER FOR 86; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – ON MARCH 30, CO, INTERNATIONAL AERO ENGINES ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED & RESTATED ENGINE PURCHASE & SERVICES DEAL FOR PW1100G-JM ENGINES; 21/03/2018 – JETBLUE CANCELS NEARLY 500 FLIGHTS THROUGH THURSDAY ON STORM; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3.3%; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Capacity Increased 3.3%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP QTRLY REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 11.87 BLN VS 11.40 BLN; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports February Traffic; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Load Factor Was 89.0%

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 24,040 shares to 268,357 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 80,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $185.77 million for 6.59 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 258.10 million shares or 3.10% less from 266.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Panagora Asset reported 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 11,247 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 4,599 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27.22 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 491,379 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company owns 21,244 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 315,065 shares. Ameritas Inv has 87,558 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability owns 38,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 96,555 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chatham Cap Group has 5,449 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management has 3.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 544,313 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Cap has invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colony Gru Ltd Llc holds 493,841 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma owns 133,215 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd accumulated 0.7% or 44,843 shares. 78,120 are held by Paragon Capital Mgmt. Strategic Limited Liability Com reported 80,814 shares. Mraz Amerine has 56,163 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Country Club Tru Com Na holds 157,746 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 435,396 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks invested in 1.04 million shares or 2.47% of the stock. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Dc reported 411,729 shares stake. Ithaka Gp Lc stated it has 6.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).