Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Stake; Partner Investment Management LP Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.41 Million; Stock Price Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 122,866 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 115,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.24 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 – MUFJ MORGAN STANLEY TO FIRE GLEN WOOD OVER HARASSMENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses 25% of Net Revenue; 11/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Seek Buyer for Falling Kloeckner Bonds; 13/03/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO says steel, aluminum tariffs ‘bad idea’; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman Speaks with CNBC’s Melissa Lee on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” Today

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $11.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.74. About 1.29 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,136 shares to 31,111 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.96 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

