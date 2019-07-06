Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Stake; Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Valuation Rose While Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Cut by $1.31 Million Its Stake

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 6,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,438 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $239.3. About 309,087 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 9,823 shares to 59,135 shares, valued at $17.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 98.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 6,252 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 654,420 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 156,488 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.03% or 42,500 shares. Millennium Ltd accumulated 1.40M shares. Michigan-based Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 1.41% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 21,888 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Murphy Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 6,760 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 1.19 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 38,610 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.05% or 14,500 shares. 84,193 are held by Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 20,380 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 159,659 shares.

