Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Boosted Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position; As Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) Stock Value Rose, Freestone Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Its Stake

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 139,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 339,854 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 29/03/2018 – Telia Company: Turkcell General Assembly meeting approved dividends proposal shareholders in Turkcell Holding represented on Turkcells board; 04/04/2018 – Turkcell Announces Partnership with DQ Institute and Turkish Ministry of Education to Improve Children’s Digital Literacy; 26/03/2018 – TURKCELL FINANSMAN GETS EU100M LOAN FROM BANK OF CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Turkcell will sell units in Kazakhstan and Moldova this year -CEO; 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS TELIA COMPANY AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IN TURKCELL HOLDING HAVE AGREED TO PROPOSE TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL THAT COMPANY DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS OF TRY 1,900 MLN IN TOTAL; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell’s Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand from Global Investors; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell’s Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand from Global Investors; 24/04/2018 – TURKCELL 1Q NET INCOME 500.8M LIRAS, EST. 608.7M LIRAS; 29/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – IN GENERAL MEETING, BOARD AGREED TO PROPOSE AT TOTAL NET 0.734091 LIRA PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TURKCELL ODEME AND/OR ANY OTHER UNIT TO JOIN AS FOUNDING SHAREHOLDER IN INCORPORATION OF “JOINT PAYMENT COMPANY”

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 133.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 12,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 21,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 9,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 432,687 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Canara Bank Launches India’s First OTP-Based ATM Cash Withdrawal Facility Powered by ACI Worldwide – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Real-Time Payments is a Key Driver of Innovation for Majority of Banks Globally, Study by Ovum and ACI Worldwide Reveals – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. Common Stock (ACIW) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide Launches Universal Confirmationsâ€”Empowering Banks to Deliver Full Transparency to Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 79,399 shares. Pnc Fin Grp Incorporated owns 3,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reinhart Partners holds 116,061 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 97,708 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Llc holds 0% or 558 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement reported 6,680 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp, Texas-based fund reported 815,591 shares. Int Group Inc Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 283,603 shares. First Personal Finance Ser holds 0% or 186 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Federated Invsts Pa holds 139,932 shares. Geode Capital Llc owns 1.46M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal General Public Limited holds 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 129,119 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 900,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Media Invt Group In (NYSE:NEWM) by 60,470 shares to 58,606 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 22,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,177 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).