Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lifted Kadant (KAI) Stake; Highstreet Asset Management Has Decreased Republic Services (RSG) Holding by $689,200; Share Price Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 8,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 18,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.12M shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 36,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 327,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, up from 290,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.99. About 51,090 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 7.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold KAI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,400 are held by Bessemer Gp. Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 4,625 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). New York-based Metropolitan Life Commerce Ny has invested 0.08% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Stanley accumulated 6,741 shares or 0.14% of the stock. D E Shaw holds 2,947 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% or 809 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management owns 5,889 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). First Mercantile Trust Co reported 0.03% stake. Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 327,675 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 113 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 45,857 shares to 697,046 shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 241,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,168 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 23,946 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Inc owns 502,034 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 9,155 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 4,613 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 365,798 shares. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,695 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 0.13% stake. Fmr Lc accumulated 143,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.5% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). First Merchants has 5,250 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Farmers Bancorp holds 954 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 239 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 324,842 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.83 million for 27.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 330,435 shares to 344,714 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP).