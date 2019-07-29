Holder Long Pond Capital LP Boosted D R Horton (DHI) Stake; Heronetta Management LP Upped Stake in Targa Res (TRGP) by $1.15 Million as Share Price Declined

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 940,037 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1488.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 11.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.34 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.62 million, up from 776,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 1.06 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,850 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 41,475 shares. Advisory Services Limited Company owns 3,686 shares. 118,579 were reported by Voloridge Investment Management Lc. The North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.67% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 4,121 shares. Hap Trading Ltd invested in 0.6% or 160,680 shares. Westpac Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). North Star Mgmt reported 1,302 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 362,699 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 86,831 shares stake. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 249,046 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 309,418 shares.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 2.06 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.22M shares. 129,900 were reported by White Elm Cap Ltd Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Ltd holds 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 24,607 shares. Capital Invsts owns 0.07% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7.16 million shares. Dudley Shanley Inc owns 717,947 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Advisor Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 7,492 shares. 22,485 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 10,296 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 350 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd owns 428,447 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7,790 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $58.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.