Holder Lone Pine Capital Has Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; V F (VFC) Market Valuation Declined While Capital Growth Management LP Has Increased Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability reported 5,780 shares stake. Contravisory Invest Management holds 32,157 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 26,542 shares. Cahill Inc invested in 0.21% or 3,197 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,840 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.23% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Hartford Mgmt Com has 0.41% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 90,006 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,870 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy accumulated 75,200 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Us Comml Bank De invested in 0.1% or 223,082 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.73% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Trust Advisors Lp has 1.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3.76 million shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 570,000 shares to 5.64M shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 227,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.93M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “VF Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Advisors Ltd Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,482 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 37,766 shares. Bath Savings has invested 0.14% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dearborn Prtn holds 301,169 shares. Ameriprise reported 416,506 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Co reported 892 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 3,865 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 61,573 are held by Norinchukin Savings Bank The. Trillium Asset Management Lc accumulated 29,303 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 53 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc reported 224,377 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 37,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 63,619 shares. 8,763 are held by Virtu Fincl Lc. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).