Holder London Co Of Virginia Has Raised Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Holding; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stake Raised by Putnam Investments Llc

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 616,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276.69 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 1.54 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 14,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.57M, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.59. About 504,623 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 12% Return On Equity, Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Cincinnati Financial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.11% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 6,490 are held by Curbstone Finance Mgmt Corp. Hanseatic Ser holds 0.8% or 7,561 shares. Lpl Lc owns 24,790 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.03% or 216,153 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lynch Associates In has 0.12% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 3,584 shares. Trexquant LP reported 16,954 shares. Regions Financial owns 3,963 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru holds 0% or 94 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Schulhoff has invested 3.32% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 0.08% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Atlas Browninc stated it has 2,981 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 33,490 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability owns 7,714 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 259,176 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $58.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 20,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,980 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ferguson Wellman Management Inc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.3% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Com has 0.21% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 43,702 shares. 386,203 are held by Eminence Ltd Partnership. Axa accumulated 0.4% or 836,664 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 240,704 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership reported 889,030 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo accumulated 0.04% or 2,049 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc has 6,665 shares. 22,820 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 2.53 million shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Klingenstein Fields And Commerce Ltd Co reported 0.84% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Credit Agricole S A owns 88,315 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Third Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc by 520,000 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 96,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,945 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).