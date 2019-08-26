Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Janney Montgomery Scott Increased Its Arista Networks (ANET) Holding by $671,018

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 5,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 206,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, up from 200,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 5.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Merck & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRK); 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 2,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 6,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $223.2. About 417,709 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ft Vi Rsg Div Achiev Etf (RDVY) by 11,370 shares to 187,490 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 22,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,717 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arista’s Capex Comments Matter For Micron And Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ethernet Alliance High-Speed Networking Plugfest Highlights Value of Multivendor Interoperability – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arista Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arista Networks Inc (ANET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,317 shares to 58,135 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,491 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,339 are owned by First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Mirador Capital Prns Lp invested in 0.34% or 7,457 shares. Delaware-based Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.86% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Westpac Banking accumulated 355,845 shares. Farmers Tru reported 9,140 shares stake. Naples Limited Liability Company invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.67% or 300,872 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital holds 0.69% or 54,076 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.27% stake. Aspiriant Limited Liability holds 14,674 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boston Family Office Ltd Company reported 0.87% stake. Private Ocean reported 4,051 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dearborn Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.46% or 263,305 shares. Richard C Young & Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 109,464 shares.

More important recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.