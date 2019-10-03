Holder Lomas Capital Management Lifted U S Concrete (USCR) Stake; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) as Shares Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 122,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 751,649 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.35M, up from 628,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 157,998 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 33,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 629,697 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25M, down from 662,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 422,784 shares traded or 29.83% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFBC); 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.49 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold FFBC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 382,388 shares. 2,000 are owned by Huntington Fincl Bank. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Co owns 4,237 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 309,759 shares stake. Gru Incorporated One Trading LP invested in 0% or 7,275 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 150,100 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 91,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe accumulated 12,879 shares. Amer Interest Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 73,221 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 755,353 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Tompkins Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 1,111 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,181 activity. The insider PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249. FINNERTY CORINNE R bought $6,199 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10. Booth Cynthia O also bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $6,344 was made by Berta Vince on Wednesday, April 10. Ach J Wickliffe bought $4,269 worth of stock. 639 shares were bought by Rahe Maribeth S, worth $15,413.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “First Financial Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, April 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shareholders Booked A 56% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These Cincinnati banks have the biggest local market share – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp to acquire Bannockburn Global Forex – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, July 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,610 shares to 34,047 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (XLU) by 25,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc reported 20,431 shares stake. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.42M shares. Parkside Bancshares & holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 12 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Hodges Cap Mgmt accumulated 365,105 shares. Parametric Limited Liability owns 42,219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 36,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Glenmede Trust Na holds 321,694 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Polaris Management Ltd stated it has 10,960 shares. Strs Ohio owns 90,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Commerce reported 49,163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 56,655 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).