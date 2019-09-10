Holder Lomas Capital Management Has Raised Nvr (NVR) Holding; As Cubesmart (CUBE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lowered Its Position by $8.33 Million

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 487 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 5,713 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, up from 5,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $116.52 during the last trading session, reaching $3766.27. About 46,191 shares traded or 102.31% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 16/05/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Down to 16%; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 260,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 4.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.62M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 1.70M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 66,880 shares to 403,860 shares, valued at $56.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management has 15,609 shares. Cim Ltd has 0.2% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Prelude Management Limited Company accumulated 1 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com reported 3,224 shares stake. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 190 shares. 153 were accumulated by Jane Street Group. American Century Companies accumulated 7,127 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 1,859 shares stake. Moreover, Lodge Hill Capital Llc has 2.35% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 3,112 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 0.01% or 17 shares. 615 are owned by Toronto Dominion State Bank. Dudley Shanley Incorporated has 0.38% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.07% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp owns 4 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. Another trade for 70 shares valued at $229,950 was bought by Jung Alexandra A.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 757,581 shares to 761,541 shares, valued at $35.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) by 388,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).