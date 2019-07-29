Holder Logan Capital Management Has Lifted Union Pac Com (UNP) Holding; Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Shares Rose While Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13M, up from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 10.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA BOARD TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS O FENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE; 04/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Wants Seats on the Board of Aratana Therapeutics — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engag; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 686.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 22,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,930 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.81% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 389,460 shares. Mufg Americas holds 51,797 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Iberiabank holds 0.03% or 1,635 shares. Crestwood Advisors Lc reported 118,835 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 92,764 shares. Amarillo Comml Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 2,106 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 15,965 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York accumulated 19,663 shares. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 2.13 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Windward Cap Mgmt Commerce Ca has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,883 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Com holds 7,085 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt invested in 2.07% or 42,320 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) by 50,259 shares to 3,643 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 164,300 shares to 371,698 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,100 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).