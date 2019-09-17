Holder Loews Boosted Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake by $6.33 Million

Loews Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1310.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 157,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64M, up from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 2.56M shares traded or 43.24% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 32,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 448,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.55 million, down from 481,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 8.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 04/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Changes Leave Developers Steaming; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Is Pummeled by User-Data Blowback; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 26/04/2018 – Facebook didn’t mention Cambridge Analytica by name in its filing, but clearly told investors that more such incidents will probably be discovered; 21/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica; 12/03/2018 – UN investigators cite Facebook role in Myanmar crisis; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 5.27 million shares to 14.28M shares, valued at $175.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 323,399 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 10,705 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Com has 99,975 shares. Ally Fincl reported 2.65% stake. Sfe Counsel holds 3,245 shares. South Street Limited Company invested in 4.98% or 86,683 shares. Moreover, Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,405 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 0.22% or 28,034 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp Inc accumulated 177,850 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Ny invested in 7,480 shares. 3G Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 56,194 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.00 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 578,776 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 448 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 700 shares. 14.59 million were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Allstate Corp owns 21,185 shares. Boston Prns reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Baupost Grp Ltd Liability Com Ma holds 6.61% or 10.67 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 79,798 shares. Nbw Lc reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 40,441 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 83,693 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 20,371 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 75,000 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Ente by 258,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,752 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).