Holder Lodge Hill Capital Raised United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake; Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Upped Holding in Bhp Group LTD (BHP)

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.89. About 1.28 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Capacity Growth 4% to 5%; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Capacity Growth 4.5% to 5.5%; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q CASM Ex-Items 9.88 Cents to 9.98 Cents; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines profit rises with higher fares; 03/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings In CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – UAL NOW SEES 1Q PRASM UP 1%-3% Y/Y

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 1.88 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 17/04/2018 – NICKEL-RICH EV BATTERIES SEEN PREFERRED FOR NEXT 10-15 YRS: BHP; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 325,079 shares. North Star Investment holds 380 shares. New England Research And Incorporated owns 1.11% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 20,648 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 0.22% stake. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 0.02% or 37,664 shares. 5 are held by Valley National Advisers. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 174,659 shares. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 346,167 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 8,286 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). M&T Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 0.31% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 38,905 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 7,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.08% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 375,170 shares.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Airlines Inks Codeshare Deal With India’s Vistara – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will United Continental’s (UAL) Q1 Earnings Cheer Investors? – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & UAL’s Earnings Beat, AAL’s Bullish Q2 View & More – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stocks’ Q2 Earnings Due on July 25: LUV, AAL & ALK – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines prepping for big Chicago Bears celebration – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,025 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares to 307,965 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BHP – Stock Price Keeps Shooting Up As The Giant Keeps Growing – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP grows more bullish on long-term electric vehicle prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vic Keller Joins Optym Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China iron ore plunges as supply surges, demand dwindles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.