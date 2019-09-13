Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Lifted Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Position; Vulcan Value Partners Lifted Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position by $100.77 Million

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 31,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 63,742 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 32,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 4.77 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 4.58 million shares as the company's stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 25.78 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573.16M, up from 21.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 1.72M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 17,027 shares to 13,328 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 18,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,833 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6,222 shares to 408,213 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 704,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.67M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).