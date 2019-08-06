Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Agf Investments America Raised Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Reit (HASI)

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 21,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 133,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 110,738 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 248,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34 million, up from 243,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 13.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares to 67,886 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,469 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,500 shares to 1,517 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,600 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.