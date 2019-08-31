Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raised Archer (ADM) Holding; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Northstar Asset Management Upped Its Position by $832,050 as Stock Value Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 578.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 33,663 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 4,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 2.79 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 16/05/2018 – ADM IS ‘CREATING A FAIRLY SIZABLE FORWARD MEAL BOOK’ AS ARGENTINA DROUGHT PROMPTS ADVANCE SOYMEAL PURCHASES -CFO; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 404,822 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Management Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 3.4% or 233,822 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Co Ct holds 1.6% or 291,113 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 497 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 800 shares. Condor Management accumulated 3,225 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 114,624 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 5,031 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 36 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 2.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Guardian Trust owns 2,112 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 3 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. John G Ullman holds 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 700 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company reported 0.01% stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares to 29,341 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,949 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Company reported 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 52,923 shares. Cap Invest Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 40,793 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares Corporation. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 54,744 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cohen And Steers, a New York-based fund reported 178,777 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Company holds 0.55% or 31,161 shares. Tradewinds Management Lc holds 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 470 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 200 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks owns 87,775 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

