Holder Litespeed Management Upped Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Stake; As Extended Stay America (STAY) Share Value Declined, Hilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 2.03 million shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 834,614 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. 10,000 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares with value of $147,644 were bought by Nicholson Brian T..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 33 were reported by Whittier Tru Com. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 625,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 1.55 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Long Pond Lp reported 1.56 million shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.07% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp holds 0% or 37,610 shares in its portfolio. Seatown Pte Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 31,891 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 36,845 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 71,948 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UK house prices stay sluggish as Brexit drags on market – Nationwide – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Retiring Early Doesnâ€™t Work for Everyone – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2019: OSW,COKE,MTCH,STAY – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Australia economy may be at turning point, rates to stay low-RBA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomas Reuters Corp by 132,315 shares to 327,828 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Ml Etn (Prn) (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,075 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 422,174 shares. Davenport Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 66,300 are owned by Oz Mgmt L P. 19,628 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 455,790 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,002 shares. American Intl holds 58,660 shares. Moreover, Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.43% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0% or 4,027 shares. First Advsrs Lp accumulated 10,902 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 82,739 shares. St Johns Invest Management Limited reported 1,150 shares. 394,239 are owned by Macquarie Gru Ltd.