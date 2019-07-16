Holder Litespeed Management Has Raised Bunge Limited (BG) Stake; Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Position by $556,150 as Share Value Declined

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 565,283 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 39,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,798 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 51,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 898,797 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 11.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 34,299 shares to 12,160 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 84,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,746 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 443 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 34,225 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited has 5.70M shares. The North Carolina-based Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 266,403 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc owns 14.41M shares. Amer Intll Inc invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Hsbc Pcl has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Charles Schwab Inv Inc accumulated 3.85 million shares. Bluecrest Cap accumulated 13,786 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.48% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 45,979 shares. Numerixs Investment reported 55,800 shares stake. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 473,171 shares. Advsr Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Phocas Finance reported 0.04% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

