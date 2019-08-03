Holder Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted Ebay (EBAY) Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Carlson Capital Management Upped Stake by $325,923

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 8.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.40 million, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.17M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

