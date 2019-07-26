Holder Lincoln Capital Has Increased Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Increased Holding

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 4.32M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.18M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 90 shares. 17,530 are owned by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 215,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 99,759 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Management. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd reported 143,527 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 38,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn has 1.7% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 10.32 million shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 14,643 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 11.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd reported 6,434 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 60,349 shares stake. Whittier Trust Com reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.06% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 173,862 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CYH, INS and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ERA Unveils New Affiliation in Syracuse, Indiana – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) and Encourages Realogy Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, May 8.