Holder Light Street Capital Management Upped Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While American Investment Services Cut Its Holding by $836,974

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 457,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 471,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 5.89M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09 million, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $291.84. About 3.48M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05 billion for 11.97 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks – U.S. Futures Tick Lower After Bleak Data – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019