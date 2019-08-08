Holder Light Street Capital Management Raised Netflix (NFLX) Position; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose, Holder Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $352.92. About 372,060 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $10.84 during the last trading session, reaching $315.13. About 4.51M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Andra Ap owns 7,100 shares. L S Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 4,650 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 0.73% or 229,228 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 1,014 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 2,167 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Company stated it has 13,893 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 591 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Accuvest Glob Advisors holds 0.56% or 2,918 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has 4,441 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 1.75M shares. Aviva Pcl holds 233,002 shares. Pacific Glob Invest holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,148 shares. Sands Cap reported 5.59% stake.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 1.85M shares to 415,176 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 201,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,200 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

