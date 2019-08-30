Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Upped Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake; As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rose, Green Street Investors Has Raised Holding

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 702,859 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 894,450 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares to 684,100 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 87,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,051 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,500 shares to 55,907 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

