Holder Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Alexandria Capital Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Decreased by $3.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $170.05. About 4.38 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 32,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2,265 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234,000, down from 34,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 787,686 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 370,588 shares to 9.11M shares, valued at $599.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 23,197 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 410,100 were reported by Old Republic. 18,198 are held by Cardinal. Deprince Race Zollo Inc owns 1.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 393,114 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 344 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr accumulated 119,960 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Regent Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,030 shares. 464,150 are owned by Citigroup. 98,618 were reported by Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp. Pnc Fin Services Gp reported 1.36M shares. Thomasville Bank has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.07% or 3,632 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd holds 0.28% or 17,380 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 61,630 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 16,196 shares to 268,315 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 11,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

