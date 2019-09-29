Holder Leucadia National Upped Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Boys Arnold & Co Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $436,771; Shares Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.33 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws UK Primary, Spcl Comm Srvcr Rnkgs On Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life accumulated 55,899 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Covington Cap has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Smithfield Tru has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 225,565 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Co reported 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Regal Invest Lc reported 25,201 shares stake. 4,487 were reported by Gradient Ltd Liability Com. Alps Advsr invested in 0% or 5,831 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 4,468 are owned by Provise Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Paloma Management holds 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 39,776 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il has invested 0.16% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Duncker Streett & reported 23,860 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.5% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Private Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: In Case The Abqaiq Rally Reverses – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “What the Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Oil Infrastructure Means for the Oil Market – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Got Crushed in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $688.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 89,534 shares to 109,534 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,847 were reported by Lincoln Cap. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership owns 1,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd reported 16,419 shares stake. Estabrook Cap Management has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Forte Ltd Llc Adv reported 25,794 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.36% stake. Markston Intl Lc invested in 188,164 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 2.06% or 6.17 million shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs owns 1.44M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Colrain Capital has 0.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,000 shares. Bailard holds 0.09% or 30,566 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fairfield Bush stated it has 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gfs Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 190,962 shares or 2.57% of the stock.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Baird Says US Banks Still Have Big Value: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.