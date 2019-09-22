Holder Leucadia National Has Increased Conocophillips (COP) Stake; Fastenal (FAST) Shareholder Long Road Investment Counsel Increased Position by $2.18 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 14.54 million shares traded or 119.50% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP holds 0.04% or 27,370 shares. Provise Management Group Inc Lc holds 4,468 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Payden Rygel holds 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.57% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Diligent Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 39,150 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors accumulated 74,128 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Huber Cap Management Llc owns 34,000 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs has 0.43% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 141,589 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 1.96 million shares. Csat Advisory Lp has 1,430 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Check Ca has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1.74M are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Moreover, Guardian Invest Mgmt has 0.62% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 11,772 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc holds 0.58% or 205,362 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 272 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Ltd invested in 0.61% or 51,100 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 402 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 51,360 were reported by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. British Columbia Inv Management reported 173,942 shares. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Haverford Trust owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,510 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) has 0.65% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wedgewood Prtn accumulated 2.00M shares. Kentucky Retirement System has 26,653 shares. Btc Capital Management reported 6,370 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Qs has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,471 shares stake. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.02% or 7,903 shares in its portfolio.

