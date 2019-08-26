Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Lifted Twitter (TWTR) Stake; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Provise Management Group Increased Stake by $3.16 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 14.07M shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 258.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 75,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 104,494 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 29,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 8.74 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 22,750 were reported by Gam Holdings Ag. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 8,726 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 121,838 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 100 shares. Aperio Group Inc reported 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 4,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Horseman Capital has 29,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Srs Management Ltd Liability Com holds 5.13% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 6.92 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability has 161,060 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 915,116 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 27,517 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 15,319 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Investment Management invested in 173,859 shares. Theleme Ptnrs Llp has invested 17.22% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Financial Corporation In invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hs Management Prtnrs Ltd invested in 3.70 million shares. Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 13,819 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 43,838 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Chickasaw Capital Llc owns 23,120 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Colony Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 10,642 shares. Cohen Mgmt has 234,676 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,825 shares. Korea Invest Corp, Korea-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 4,756 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367.