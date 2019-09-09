Holder Legacy Private Trust Has Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Raised Its Stake by $439,348 as Stock Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.58M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 13,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 77,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.76% or 577,243 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust holds 216,931 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. 16,380 were reported by Cap City Trust Fl. Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,729 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 139,949 shares. Barry Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com reported 310,464 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 4.69M shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. M Kraus & Co reported 145,822 shares stake. Suncoast Equity Mngmt owns 5,005 shares. M&T Bank & Trust has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.24% or 22,550 shares in its portfolio. Oak Assocs Oh accumulated 1.57 million shares or 5.18% of the stock. Dubuque Savings Bank stated it has 318,655 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 179,975 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 22,509 shares to 173,143 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 3,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,810 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 4,418 shares to 15,427 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,787 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).