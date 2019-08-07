Holder Legacy Capital Partners Has Raised Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake; As Compania Cervecerias Unidas Sa (CCU) Stock Rose, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Increased Its Holding

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas Sa (CCU) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 65,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.40% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.93M, up from 977,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Compania Cervecerias Unidas Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 122,501 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 3.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

