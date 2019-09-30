Holder Leavell Investment Management Raised Dominion Res Va New (D) Position; General Dynamics (GD) Holder Iberiabank Has Raised Holding by $1.66 Million as Share Price Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 110.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 18,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 35,356 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 16,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 2.45M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 125.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 9,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 16,470 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 7,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $182.73. About 1.10M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc Common (NYSE:ED) by 8,690 shares to 33,009 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 3,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,641 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10,800 shares to 16,084 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,758 shares, and cut its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).

