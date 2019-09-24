Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Raised Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; Ryder System (R) Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Increased Its Holding by $538,646

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 29,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 326,591 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 297,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 2.55M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Ryder System Inc (R) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 9,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 161,388 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 152,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Ryder System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 342,728 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 26/03/2018 – Golf-Hazeltine to become first U.S. venue to host Ryder Cup twice; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ryder; 27/03/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – LAUNCH OF COOP BY RYDER, A ASSET SHARING PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle; 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Cuts 2018 View To EPS $4.55-EPS $4.80; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System: MXD Group is E-Commerce Fulfillment Provider; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Rev $1.9B

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,002 shares to 29,853 shares, valued at $32.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,419 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd accumulated 152,690 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 281,978 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund has 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.53% or 10.65 million shares. Nomura Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 9,074 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Choate Inv Advsr accumulated 2,691 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 108,677 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Co owns 0.21% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 22,798 shares. Westwood Corporation Il reported 303,200 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt reported 52,740 shares stake. Churchill Mngmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lazard Asset Limited Com accumulated 167,377 shares.

