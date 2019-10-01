Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Boosted Agree Realty (ADC) Stake; Keating Investment Counselors Has Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 41,147 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 37,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 2.34M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 959.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 660,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 729,329 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.71M, up from 68,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 206,709 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. $50,603 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares were bought by Erlich Craig. Shares for $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 219,715 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $279.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 60,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 215,292 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank holds 69,782 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 3,744 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 6,667 shares. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated owns 1.52 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 98,789 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 433,007 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Moreover, Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Huntington Comml Bank invested 0.07% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Lasalle Invest Mgmt Securities Llc owns 729,329 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com has 4,659 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl invested in 7,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 14,300 shares.

