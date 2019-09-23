Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Upped United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stake by $1.29 Million; Stock Value Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 29,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $665.64 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES INCREASES TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON AND HAVANA; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Holdings Names Jane C. Garvey as Non-Executive Chairman; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 13/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SAYS CO. NEEDS MORE 76-SEAT JETS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Senators propose bill to bar airlines from placing animals in danger; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines profit rises with higher fares; 24/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO forgoes 2017 bonus, board chairman to step down

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 28,940 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $100.47. About 1.19 million shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 17.77% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $132.65 million for 12.62 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 113,500 shares to 186,800 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 41,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RS shares while 109 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 1.95% more from 53.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Management Lc invested 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 272,328 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 11,575 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 10,306 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Moreover, Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.55% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Creative Planning holds 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 64,956 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 308,498 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Co invested 0.63% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Pettee owns 10,592 shares. Jensen Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 15,522 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia owns 30,845 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 5,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 13,531 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 1.37 million shares to 17.97M shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 259,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).