Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Increased United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake; Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Lowered Its Position by $2.47 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23M, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 459,805 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 07/05/2018 – United Airlines Increases to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING CARGO-HOLD TRANSPORT OF PETS AFTER ANIMAL-RELATED INCIDENTS; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 13/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: HEARTBREAKING: A dog died on a United Airlines flight after being placed in the overheard bin…; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2018 Profit Guidance; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – United to Allow Dogs and Cats Back Into Cargo Holds; 14/03/2018 – DOT SAYS IT IS IN CONTACT WITH DEPT OF AGRICULTURE, THE AGENCY THAT ENFORCES ANIMAL WELFARE ACT AND HANDLES COMPLAINTS OF ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 671,210 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is United Continental (UAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “United Airlines Delivers Another Quarter of Soaring Earnings – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Airlines, Peabody Energy, IBM, Microsoft and Netflix highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “United Airlines spending $20M to replace plane cooling and power equipment at key hubs – Chicago Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy United Continental (UAL) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Chegg And College Pulse Launch Interactive College Student Political Polling Tool For The 2020 Presidential Election – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chegg Inc (CHGG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chegg (CHGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Stocks Disrupting the Education System – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J also sold $2.86 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares.

