Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Upped Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stake; Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Holding by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 39,117 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 48,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 484,871 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, up from 436,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 49,634 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt owns 7,357 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 12,758 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Clarivest Asset Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). 225,038 are owned by Polar Asset Management Prtn Inc. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 56,452 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,447 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 52 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Jpmorgan Chase owns 877,643 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 7,200 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 29,030 shares.

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monarch Casino & Resort: An Unstoppable Cash Machine With Plenty Of Runway Left – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Presents At 30th Annual ROTH Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 616 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability (Wy) invested in 0% or 111 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 41,168 shares. Artal Gp Sa invested in 500,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 223,215 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 15,638 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 24,400 shares. Birchview Cap LP holds 2.18 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 14,487 shares. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 21,871 shares. 76,170 were reported by Trellus Limited Liability Corporation. Cadian Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).