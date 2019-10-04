Holder L & S Advisors Has Upped Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Nfc Investments Decreased Holding

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 101,834 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.75 million, down from 105,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $184.66. About 43,502 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 393.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 26,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 32,825 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 6,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $210.83. About 811,959 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares to 8,139 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 21,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,804 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE: APD Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Air Products to Highlight Its World-leading LNG Equipment and Technology at Gastech Conference in Houston – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

