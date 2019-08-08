Holder Koshinski Asset Management Has Raised Altria Group (MO) Holding; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $103.59 Million as Share Price Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 9.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 2.09M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.28% or 99,000 shares. Scotia owns 47,375 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp has invested 0.75% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,301 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aspen Investment Management holds 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 6,640 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors accumulated 0.03% or 3,654 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 6,836 shares. Aviance Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hennessy Advisors Inc has 155,200 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Ltd owns 5,858 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 31,576 were reported by Rothschild Investment Il. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc holds 0.09% or 25,696 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tier Reit Inc by 50,121 shares to 107,527 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,411 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kingfisher Ltd Com invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 91,502 were accumulated by Toth Advisory Corporation. Telos Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.23% or 33,420 shares. Howland Limited Liability Co invested in 484,816 shares or 4.66% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 1.06% or 518,435 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 4.69 million shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability holds 2.88% or 102,910 shares. Van Strum & Towne accumulated 110,830 shares or 9.74% of the stock. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 185,782 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Co stated it has 248,710 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. S&Co has 110,457 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd reported 46,773 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Alleghany Corporation De owns 1.52M shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.24% or 169,404 shares in its portfolio.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.