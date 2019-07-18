Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Increased Atricure (ATRC) Holding; Chimerix (CMRX) Stock Price Rose While Opaleye Management Lowered Position by $2.12 Million

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 73.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 960,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 132,858 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 20.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 106,414 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $64,800 was made by DEMSKI MARTHA J on Tuesday, May 28. On Monday, May 20 the insider Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 79,245 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 100,130 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 16,608 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 707,707 shares. Opaleye Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.56% or 960,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9,847 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 822,695 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 11,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 20,590 shares. Blackrock has 3.22M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,600 shares. 58,255 were accumulated by M&T Savings Bank.

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 816,062 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerecor Inc by 114,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY).

