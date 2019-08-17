Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; Shareholder American Investment Services Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 2,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 5,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 08/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.75 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram; 22/03/2018 – – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees `Extraordinary Time’ for Dealmaking; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 06/03/2018 – After tariff fight loss, Trump economic adviser Cohn quits; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 49,696 shares to 201,623 shares, valued at $41.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 187,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,192 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Lc holds 0.33% or 284,635 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt reported 0.55% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lsv Asset accumulated 0.34% or 1.10M shares. Glob Endowment Management Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amica Retiree has 2,592 shares. Susquehanna Llp has 363,171 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 310,206 shares. Grassi Investment Management stated it has 1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Alabama-based Birmingham Cap Mgmt Co Incorporated Al has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 31 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Farmers State Bank reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clark Estates Incorporated holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 53,815 shares. Dupont Capital Corp holds 45,519 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parametric Associate Llc invested in 0.39% or 3.24 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 259,933 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. 493,996 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. American Svcs Inc holds 6.85% or 152,651 shares. Marietta Invest Lc owns 5,686 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Llc has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Llc accumulated 0.38% or 6,841 shares. Compton Capital Ri stated it has 8,312 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Davenport And Limited Company accumulated 0.09% or 52,049 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.03% or 1,602 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr holds 12,552 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Japan-based Asset One has invested 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). East Coast Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,470 shares.