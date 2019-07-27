Holder Kingfisher Capital Lifted Dominion Resources (D) Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Carderock Capital Management Raised by $340,935 Its Stake

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 20,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 23,371 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 21,843 shares. Ims Capital Management invested in 1.19% or 7,619 shares. 1,896 are owned by Ifrah Fincl Incorporated. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.68% or 4,646 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Cap Incorporated has 0.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The New York-based Park Avenue Securities Lc has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 61,423 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 11,031 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited owns 14,374 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 7,490 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Horan Cap Mngmt invested in 2,175 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 4,843 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 191,283 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 66,713 shares stake. Strategic Ltd has 6,319 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 744,826 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dorsey & Whitney Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 4,954 shares. Tdam Usa owns 135,938 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 42,631 shares or 0.35% of the stock. First Fincl In holds 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,816 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 162 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors stated it has 139,243 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability owns 43,893 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 6,638 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.06% or 2,565 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 33,408 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

