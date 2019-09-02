Holder Kingfisher Capital Increased Dominion Resources (D) Holding; Western Digital (WDC) Stake Maintained by Lyrical Asset Management Lp

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 433,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 4.41M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.81 million, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey & Gibb Assocs has 2.17% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 77,728 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth owns 0.51% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 27,228 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has 0.69% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 45,947 shares. Moreover, Girard Partners Limited has 0.37% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 26,143 shares. Allstate Corp owns 35,926 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The California-based Montecito Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cap holds 0.06% or 3.12 million shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 2,766 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 48,000 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

