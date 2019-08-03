Holder Kingfisher Capital Has Boosted Dominion Resources (D) Position; Lord Abbett & Company Cut Holding in Factset Resh Sys Com (FDS) by $2.79 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com (FDS) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 11,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 59,167 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69 million, down from 70,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $278.59. About 325,400 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company's stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.32 million shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 511,737 shares. Cleararc stated it has 19,393 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Madison Invest has 154,389 shares. Welch Gp Inc Limited Liability holds 5,943 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 85,665 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 231,806 shares. Country Tru Comml Bank has 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 641 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Comm owns 9,200 shares. Rare Limited has invested 8.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aviva Plc invested in 286,246 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 18,099 shares. Hallmark Cap holds 0.24% or 28,177 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.31 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.