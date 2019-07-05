Holder Kidder Stephen W Lifted Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Position; Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) Holding Has Lifted by Timpani Capital Management Llc

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,114 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Ipg Photonics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $149.03. About 179,328 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 435,500 shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,436 shares to 47,945 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

