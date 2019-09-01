Holder Kidder Stephen W Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Lifted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 181.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 1,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 6.46M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.47 million, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Inc holds 0.26% or 760 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx accumulated 3,758 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,928 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated reported 22,156 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh holds 597 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 3.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,719 shares. 6,890 were reported by Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 1,748 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 186 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0.57% or 873 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Co has 482 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 73,451 shares. The Georgia-based Lakeview Limited Liability has invested 1.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advsrs invested in 1,091 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Conning owns 9,384 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 9,910 shares to 29,678 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,191 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares to 585,345 shares, valued at $117.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).