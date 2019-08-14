Holder Kidder Stephen W Has Lifted Eog Resources (EOG) Holding; Arrow Financial Upped Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 105.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 26,888 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 13,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 2.97 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 16.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3,875 shares to 39,437 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,234 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 3,555 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests has 9,670 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Llc has 0.1% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 164,091 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Ltd. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,092 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Signature Estate Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,143 shares stake. The Kentucky-based Field And Main Bancorporation has invested 0.48% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 15,839 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 4,835 shares. First Amer Bancorporation holds 14,276 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 3,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 5.24 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement Inc has 0.26% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7,089 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North invested in 0.05% or 5,722 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested 5.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davidson Advisors invested in 3.95% or 699,086 shares. American Money Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,630 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc owns 220,758 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg reported 2.22M shares. Heathbridge Capital Management has invested 6.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 25,324 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has 1.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 333,320 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Camarda Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2.93M are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Old Natl Savings Bank In invested in 0.39% or 139,949 shares. Bp Public, United Kingdom-based fund reported 750,000 shares.

