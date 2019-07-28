Holder Kidder Stephen W Has Increased Xylem (XYL) Holding; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Lowered by $702,712 Its Position

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,405 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 25,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 566,198 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 10,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,444 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 159,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il owns 94,782 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Petrus Trust Communications Lta reported 1.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Klingenstein Fields Com Llc holds 1.84% or 499,755 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2.67M shares. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 28,197 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 10,062 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited stated it has 195,330 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 1.24M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,295 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 148,026 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 1.55% or 402,755 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.11% or 281,757 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.5% or 126,094 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 205,200 shares stake.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 111,559 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $106.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 20,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,210 shares to 63,587 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 7,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,134 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 10,497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Eastern National Bank & Trust has 0.15% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 27,571 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 30,405 shares. Cwm Llc reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 273 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 109,702 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 4.21M shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C stated it has 869,929 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 10,555 shares. Independent Investors reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Leavell Investment Mngmt accumulated 3,486 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0.16% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 163,492 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

