Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Lifted 58 Com (WUBA) Stake; As Dish Network (Call) (DISH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lowered Holding by $2.39 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Call) (DISH) by 96.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 77,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86,000, down from 79,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 911,797 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 293,576 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (Call) (NYSE:SJM) by 8,100 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 43,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.38 million for 15.45 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.