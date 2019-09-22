Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lifted Concho Res (CXO) Holding; Archon Capital Management Has Raised Accuray (ARAY) Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accuray Inc (ARAY) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 708,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 3.90M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accuray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.67M market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 937,566 shares traded or 54.37% up from the average. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has risen 10.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Rev $99.8M; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q REV. $99.8M; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Total Body lrradiation; 30/04/2018 – Accuray Sees 2018 Rev $395M-$400M; 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 04/05/2018 – Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 16336.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 408,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 410,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.40M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 3.65 million shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ARAY shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 64.35 million shares or 4.41% less from 67.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 88,671 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 30,087 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated holds 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) or 20,052 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0% or 15,317 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 140,891 shares. 29,850 were accumulated by Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 5.10 million shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 1,863 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company reported 18,408 shares stake. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 100,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Products Prtn holds 0.02% or 101,700 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 1,648 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has 0.02% invested in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 5.26 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited invested in 0.05% or 1.74 million shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Suggest CyberKnife® Prostate Patients Experienced Lower Levels of Acute Genitourinary Toxicity (Grade 2 or Higher) Than Patients Treated on a Conventional Linear Accelerator – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Accuray Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accuray’s CyberKnife shows positive results in PACE trial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $32,750 activity.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. HARPER JACK F had bought 10,000 shares worth $654,000. 1,500 shares were bought by Schroer Brenda R, worth $104,500 on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $139,800 were bought by Merriman Gary A on Monday, August 5. Helms Susan J had bought 700 shares worth $49,084 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Incorporated stated it has 3,073 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 4,306 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 35,412 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 4,149 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Pictet Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 69,865 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt invested 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 500 shares. Veritable LP holds 2,489 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd has 0.03% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.16% or 3.85 million shares. Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 19,000 shares.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 3.06 million shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 12,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,873 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).